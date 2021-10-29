PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people in Massachusetts endured their third day in the dark and cold after a fall nor’easter created widespread power outages.

More than 120,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At the height of the storm, about half a million people were without power.

Approximately 97 percent of residents in the town of Plympton are still without power after wicked winds ripped through the town on Wednesday.

“There is, in my estimation, no real solution in sight for that,” said Plympton Fire Chief Stephen Silva.

As there is no public water supply in the town, residents rely on private wells and, without power, they are unable to pump water from the ground.

“It’s tough to see it taking this long, because we’ve had worse storms than this and usually it takes a day or two,” said Paul Cerone, owner of “the Barker House,” a dog day care center in Plympton.

In nearby Carver, 46 percent of residents remain in the dark as of Friday afternoon.

People there also rely on power to pump water, and residents say their patience is wearing thin.

“I’m watching other communities turning back on and we are not,” Silva said. “it would have been different if I had had boots on the ground out here or just communicating with us where things are at, but it’s been nothing.”

Eversource officials said they expect to see full restoration in Plympton by noontime Saturday.

All schools, nursing facilities, and critical facilities throughought the Bay State had their power restored Friday afternoon, according to Eversource President and CEO Joseph R. Nolan.

Cape Cod and the Islands, along with southeastern Mass., felt the brunt of the strong winds during the fall nor’easter that lasted from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The highest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph at a ferry dock on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

The whipping winds prevented utility crews from getting up in bucket trucks to repair the power during the storm but Nolan says that they were still able to make progress in their restoration efforts.

“We had a real good assessment that took place, so even though the buckets couldn’t go up in the air, the assessment allowed us to see what we were looking at in the system,” he explained.

Nolan added some comforting news to those looking to enjoy Halloween on Sunday.

“I also want to tell all the trick-or-treaters they should not worry. Halloween will go on,” he said. “We are not canceling Halloween; certainly not on my watch.”

National Grid officials say 86 percent of customers had their power restored as of Friday evening.

Utility crews will have to face more bad weather during their restoration efforts as rain and wind is forecasted for Saturday.

