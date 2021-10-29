COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people in Massachusetts are entering their third day in the dark and cold after a fall nor’easter created widespread power outages.

More than 161,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At the height of the storm, about half a million people were without power.

Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan said he expects to see full restoration soon.

“We gave a global ETR of Saturday night at 6 p.m.,” he said during a press conference Thursday.

Cape Cod and the Islands, along with southeastern Mass., felt the brunt of the strong winds during the fall nor’easter that lasted from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The powerful gusts took down power lines and large trees, including one that fell in Bill Charron’s front yard in Cohasset.

“I was laying in bed and I felt like a tug like the house was going to move,” he recalled.

The highest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph at a ferry dock on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

The whipping winds prevented utility crews from getting up in bucket trucks to repair the power during the storm but Nolan says that they were still able to make progress in their restoration efforts.

“We had a real good assessment that took place, so even though the buckets couldn’t go up in the air, the assessment allowed us to see what we were looking at in the system,” he explained.

Nolan added some comforting news to those looking to enjoy Halloween on Sunday.

“I also want to tell all the trick-or-treaters they should not worry. Halloween will go on,” he said. “We are not canceling Halloween; certainly not on my watch.”

Utility crews will have to face more bad weather during their restoration efforts as rain and wind is forecasted for Saturday.

