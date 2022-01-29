BOSTON (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of power outages have been reported as a nasty nor’easter brings heavy snow and strong wind to Massachusetts on Saturday.

As of 9:20 a.m., 111,643 homes and businesses were without power, according to MEMA’s outage map. Many of the outages were concentrated on the South Shore, South Coast, and Cape Cod.

More outages are expected as the storm intensifies and spreads north.

Eversource has called in hundreds out-of-state utility crews to assist with restoring power during the storm.

“If you do lose power during the storm, you can count on our crews to be there when you need them,” Eversource said in a statement.

Winds are also slated to intensify by midday Saturday with 50-60 mph gusts expected at the coast and 60-70 mph gusts possible across Cape Cod and the Islands. Points inland can expect 35-50 mph gusts.

Almost all of Eastern Massachusetts is under a blizzard warning until 12 a.m. Sunday.

