More than 10K coronavirus clusters in Mass. linked to household settings

BOSTON (WHDH) - The overwhelming majority of new coronavirus clusters in the Bay State have been linked to household settings, resulting in tens of thousands of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, public health data indicates.

Between Nov. 8 and Dec. 5, there have been 12,583 new household clusters across the Commonwealth, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Those clusters have led to 31,921 confirmed coronavirus cases, date released on Thursday showed.

Household transmission has accounted for 96 percent of new cases identified during that time period.

The next highest source of transmission has been long-term care facilities with 150 new clusters and 1,437 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Child care settings ranked third with 100 new clusters and 283 coronavirus cases.

As of Thursday, 158 cities and towns were considered high risk for coronavirus transmission.

With the holidays fast approaching, Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh have been urging residents to limit household gatherings to immediate family members.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)