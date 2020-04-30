More than 110,000 pounds of personal protective equipment arriving in NH for Veterans Affairs hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - More than 110,000 pounds of personal protective equipment is on its way to New Hampshire to help Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country.

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie reached out to Gov. Chris Sununu about the need of equipment at the medical centers.

“We owe those on the front-lines taking care of our Veterans the protection they deserve. I give a lot of credit to Secretary Wilkie for leaving no stone unturned in his search for equipment, and I am honored that New Hampshire could help VA hospitals across the country,” Sununu wrote on Twitter.

With the help of inventor Dean Kamen and others, New Hampshire was able to secure 4.5 million masks.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will reimburse the Granite State for the equipment, Sununu said.

Sununu did not say where the masks came from but did state that the plane had to pass through United States Customs in Anchorage, Alaska early Thursday morning before heading to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The flight can be tracked here.

BREAKING: 110K+ pounds of PPE is on its way to NH. As part of this shipment, the state of NH is sending roughly 4.5M masks to @DeptVetAffairs to help VA Hospitals across the country. When VA @SecWilkie reached out to me I knew this was a mission New Hampshire could take on. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/5vvxvbhK2t — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 30, 2020

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)