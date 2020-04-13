More than 115K without power as fierce winds batter Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful storm packing fierce winds and rain is causing damage and knocking out power in many Bay State communities on Monday.

Nearly the entire state of Massachusetts is under a high wind warning. Scattered and widespread power outages are very likely.

As of 6:30 p.m., there were more than 115,000 outages in Massachusetts, according to MEMA.

In Medford, a massive tree crushed a passing car in the area of Suffolk and Wyman streets, fire officials said. The driver was not injured.

This windy day has brought down tree limbs all throughout the city. This limb fell onto a passing car at Suffolk St and Wyman St. The occupant of the vehicle was unharmed. pic.twitter.com/bExCCelKvs — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) April 13, 2020

In Dover, police officers urged residents to stay home due to several downed trees that were blocking roads.

.@dovermapd units with their hands full this afternoon. Multiple trees down. Scattered power outages. #stayhome Even stronger wind gusts expected through the afternooon. pic.twitter.com/sY1wWCjuQw — Dover PD (@dovermapd) April 13, 2020

In Wilmington, a tree fell on a home, leaving one person injured.

Dramatic images from Wilmington after high winds topple a huge tree leaving the homeowner injured…his wife and child weren’t hurt #7news pic.twitter.com/88YDCoGxGA — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 13, 2020

In Scituate, whipping winds snapped trees and branches, prompting the closure of Common Street.

Working in Scituate with high winds taking tree limbs down already #7news pic.twitter.com/apFtbXzlUE — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 13, 2020

In Arlington, fire officials reported trees and wires down around the town and urged the public to be careful while outside.

The Boston Fire Department said heavy winds were causing “multiple trees and power lines to be knocked down throughout the city.”

The winds are expected to calm between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

1:20PM: Numerous wind damage reports mainly along and south of the Mass Pike. Reminder: Please stay away from any down power lines! #7news pic.twitter.com/hfAwC9Fcdx — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) April 13, 2020

