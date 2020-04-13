More than 115K without power as fierce winds batter Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful storm packing fierce winds and rain is causing damage and knocking out power in many Bay State communities on Monday.
Nearly the entire state of Massachusetts is under a high wind warning. Scattered and widespread power outages are very likely.
As of 6:30 p.m., there were more than 115,000 outages in Massachusetts, according to MEMA.
In Medford, a massive tree crushed a passing car in the area of Suffolk and Wyman streets, fire officials said. The driver was not injured.
In Dover, police officers urged residents to stay home due to several downed trees that were blocking roads.
In Wilmington, a tree fell on a home, leaving one person injured.
In Scituate, whipping winds snapped trees and branches, prompting the closure of Common Street.
In Arlington, fire officials reported trees and wires down around the town and urged the public to be careful while outside.
The Boston Fire Department said heavy winds were causing “multiple trees and power lines to be knocked down throughout the city.”
The winds are expected to calm between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Click here for the latest weather updates.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)