BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Massachusetts as of Friday.

State officials say that 1,096 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 176 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have gone to waste, making for a total of 1,272.

Of the 960,100 doses shipped to date, officials say this represents a vaccine wastage percentage of 0.13.

