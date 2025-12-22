BOSTON (WHDH) - Holiday travel this week is expected to break records as more than 122 million Americans expected to hit the roads and take to the skies.

Mark Schieldrop, with AAA, said people who are travelling should leave early in the day: the worst time for travel will be in the afternoon and evening between 1 and 7 p.m.

The best times? Any time before 11 a.m.

With the weather expected to take a turn for the frightful, people driving should remember to take it slow.

“Check the weather forecast before you head out,” Schieldrop said. “Some folks may chose to adjust their departure times based on that weather, which is always a good idea.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)