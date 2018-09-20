More than 130,000 pounds of ground beef recalled nationwide after reported death, illnesses

(WHDH) — More than 130,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled nationwide after officials say one death and 17 illnesses could be linked to an E.coli contamination.

Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling approximately 132,606 pounds of ground beef products made from the chuck portion of the carcass that may be contaminated, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The ground beef items, which were sold in stores across the United States, were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018.

Health officials were notified of the possible contamination on Aug. 16 and determined that raw ground beef was the probable source of the reported death and illnesses.

Common symptoms of E.coli (STEC O26) contamination include diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. It can also lead to kidney failure, easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output.

Health officials say they are concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Anyone who purchased the products is urged not to consume them.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The following products are subject to recall:

• 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

• 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749089098.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749002751.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749003536.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749003568.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

• 20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

• 10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

• 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

• 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

• 10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND”

with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.

