More than 130,000 thermostats recalled due to fire hazard

(WHDH) — Emerson has recalled 135,000 thermostats that were sold in America and Canada due to serious fire hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Emerson branded SensiWiFi thermostats have been recalled because contact between the thermostat wires and household line voltage can damage the thermostat, and possibly spark a blaze.

The thermostats in question have “Emerson” printed on the front and a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back.

The date code represents the manufacture date from the 16th week of 2014 through the 36th week of 2015. The thermostats are white with an LCD screen.

There are three buttons below the thermostat screen. Up and down arrow and Menu buttons are located to the right of the screen.

Recalled thermostats have model numbers 1F86U-42WF or UP500W. A product label containing model number and date code information is located on the back of the thermostat.

The items were sold at Johnstone, Home Depot and Golden State FC stores, in addition to HVAC equipment distributors nationwide from April 2014 through December 2016.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it has received eight reports of burn damage to the thermostat, involving minor property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

