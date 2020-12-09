More than 140K candles recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WHDH) — More than 140,000 candles that were sold at Dollar Tree have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

ADCO is recalling its two-and-a-half-inch-tall “peaceful stream” and “moonlit waves” scents because the candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break.

The candles were sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 through September 2020.

People who purchased a candle are urged to contact the Dollar Tree at 1-800-876-8697 for a refund.

