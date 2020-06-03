NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 15 people were displaced after intense flames torched a home in North Attleborough early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on North Washington Street around 4 a.m. found large flames shooting out of the house’s roof.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

No additional information has been released.

#BristolPlymouth DAT responding to a fire in #NorthAttleborough with more than 15 people are reported displaced — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) June 3, 2020

