STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A ski resort says more than 150 skiers and snowboarders were evacuated off of a chairlift that got stuck at a Vermont ski resort. Some were stranded for hours.

Jeff Wise, a spokesman for the Stowe Mountain Resort, said the Lookout Double lift stopped operating about 10:30 a.m. Sunday due to an electrical issue. Mychampaignvalley.com reports Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol started evacuating shortly afterward. All were safely off the lift by 1 p.m.

The patrol used rope to rappel people down, one-by-one.

Keri Crafts, of Burlington, and her two daughters were about halfway up when the lift stopped. She told WCAX-TV they sat there for about 2 1/2 hours, and at one point, she saw people start to jump from chairs to the ground. She said, “we were so frozen.”

