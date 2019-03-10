More than 150 gather for Harpoon Shamrock Splash, benefiting Save the Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 150 people gathered in South Boston to plunge into icy cold water for the Harpoon Shamrock Splash on Sunday.

“Every year, it’s just colder and colder,” Donnie Todd, one participant, said. “Very refreshing, though, wakes you right up on a Sunday morning.”

The temperature outside was in the low 30s and some participants were barefoot in the snow showing off their shamrock costumes for the event, which supports Save the Harbor/Save the Bay.

“Thirty years ago, these beaches, no one would swim in them and today, they are some of the cleanest urban beaches in the country,” Tani Marinovich, the president of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, said. “It’s amazing the community that supports this event and supports our beaches.”

The weather did not stop volunteers from taking the plunge for a cause they believe in.

“I have been watching the weather for the last week,” Joseph Schofield said. “We were kind of preparing for it.”

“Last year, we were spoiled. We came down, it was sunny, it was warm,” Katie Chance said. “This year, we had trouble getting down. A lot of snow.”

While some are new to the event, it has become a tradition for many others who, no matter how cold, will keep coming back.

Organizers say Sunday’s event brings in more than $50,000.

