BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 150 people were deplaned after a plane experienced landing gear issues at Logan International Airport on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Allegiant Flight 2601 from Knoxville to Boston experienced a blown tire upon landing, an Allegiant spokesperson told 7News.

The plane was disabled on the air field and a total of 154 passengers and six crew members were deplaned via air stairs with the help of Massport Fire and Rescue officials. They were then bussed to the terminal.

There were no reported injuries and the incident had minimal impact on airport operations, according to a Massport spokesperson.

Passengers taken off this @Allegiant flight after what they describe as a rough landing at @BostonLogan. Video from a passenger appears to show damage to the landing gear. Stay with #7News for the latest on what happened pic.twitter.com/QBNWGvCea5 — Nick Emmons 7News (@NickEmmonsTV) September 19, 2021

