More than 150,000 residents without power after Isaias lashes Mass.

(WHDH) — More than 150,000 Massachusetts residents remain without power Wednesday morning after the state endured the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias.

As of 4:30 a.m., 150,363 homes and businesses are without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map.

Several communities are still experiencing near town-wide outages.

Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

For more information, visit the 7WEATHER page.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)