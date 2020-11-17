More than 170 people charged in connection with sex trafficking of young girl

(WHDH) — More than 170 people have been charged in connection with a two-year investigation into the sex trafficking of a young girl, authorities announced Tuesday.

Detectives in Tallahassee, Florida, launched the investigation in November 2018 after they became aware of images of a child that were being posted on a website that advertises sex for money, according to Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

The investigation is said to have uncovered an enormous amount of electronic evidence that required months to evaluate, but investigators were able to bring misdemeanor charges against 72 suspects, felony charges against 106 suspects, and federal charges against 18 suspects.

“This investigation is a testament to how diligent our investigators work to enhance the quality of life for everyone in this community, especially our vulnerable population. They worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim in this case and were able to make an unprecedented number of human trafficking related arrests,” Revell said.

The victim in this case was 13 or 14 years old when the alleged offenses occurred, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

It’s not clear when the suspects will be called to court.

In 2019, Florida ranked among the top five states for the highest number of reported human trafficking cases. More than 199,000 cases were reported nationwide.

