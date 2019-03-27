More than 170K power banks for smartphones, tablets recalled over fire hazard

(WHDH) — More than 170,000 rechargeable power banks for smartphones and tablets have been recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

This recall involves Universal Rechargeable Power Banks that came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

The safety commission says it has received three reports of the charger overheating, including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The charges were sold at Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross, and other stores nationwide from November 2016 through January 2019.

