More than 180,000 without power as winter storm takes hold

(WHDH) — More than 180,000 people are without power Tuesday morning as yet another winter storm takes hold of Massachusetts.

According to the MEMA power outage tracker, 183,389 were without power as of 12:15 p.m.

The number is expected to climb as wet, heavy snow and strong winds hit the area.

The South Shore, South Coast and Cape Cod are among the areas dealing with the most power outages.

MEMA reports 100 percent of Plympton is without power. In Norwell, 70 percent of the town is without power. Provincetown has 77 percent of the town without power. Sandwich has 72 percent of the town in the dark.

In Falmouth, John Parker Road is closed due to a downed utility pole.

Falmouth police say there have been more than 100 reports of downed trees and power lines in the town. They are asking residents to shelter in place if possible.

Traffic Alert- John Parker Road is closed near Clark Street due to a downed utility pole. pic.twitter.com/zDDHD6LdoI — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) March 13, 2018

To track outages in your town, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)