More than 1M people watching virtual tours of USS Constitution

BOSTON (WHDH) - Although the USS Constitution is closed because of the coronavirus, it’s still hosted more than 1 million visitors through daily online tours.

The tours are hosted through Facebook and have drawn visitors from Germany, Ukraine and New Zealand, said Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio.

“We have about a million people that have tuned in and watched these tours and we have thousands of comments, and we’re able to talk with our audience live,” Fabrizio said.

The tours are hosted at 10 a.m. every day.

