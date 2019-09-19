More than $2 billion raised for causes on Facebook since Ice Bucket Challenge began

(WHDH) — Facebook users have raised more than $2 billion for various causes on the social media site in the five years since the Ice Bucket Challenge began.

The challenge, started by former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates who is battling ALS, served as an inspiration behind Facebook’s first fundraising tools, the social media giant announced.

Over 45 million people have donated to or created a fundraiser on Facebook, which reportedly has more than doubled since last November.

The ALS Association has raised more than $5 million using Facebook Fundraisers to help fuel their research and new breakthroughs for those with ALS.

St. Jude’s Research Hospital, Veteran’s Matter, No Kid Hungry and several other organizations have benefited from these online fundraisers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)