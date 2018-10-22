(WHDH) — Two jumbo jackpots are up for grabs this week, with a combined winning of more than $2 billion.

Mega Millions is up to $1.6 billion with a drawing scheduled for Tuesday night.

This would be the largest lottery prize in U.S. history — and is bound to continue growing.

The top Powerball prize is at $620 million with a drawing on Wednesday.

The reality is that the odds of winning are stacked against you.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is one in 302.6 million.

Powerball is slightly better with odds of winning at one in 292 million.

