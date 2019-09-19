More than 2 dozen displaced after fire breaks out at rooming house in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - More than two dozen people have been forced out of a rooming house in Stoughton after part of it went up in flames early Thursday morning.

Three fire departments responding to Washington Street around 1 a.m. began making sure everyone got out safely as the fire struck three alarms.

“It’s the size of the building. It’s the occupant threat, the life hazard threat, as well. Just assuring that we go through every single room, making sure that everyone is out for accountability,” Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Laracy said.

No injuries were reported but the blaze did displace 25 people, who are being helped out by the American Red Cross.

Laracy says the building’s sprinkler system went off, helping put the flames out.

“This building was fully sprinklered,” he said. “It was contained to one or two apartments in the rear corner of the building.”

The cause remains under investigation.

