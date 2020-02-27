More than 2 dozen displaced by Maine apartment fire

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — More than two dozen people were displaced by an apartment fire in a southern Maine city on Thursday.

The American Red Cross said emergency responders were at the scene of the Sanford fire, and the organization was assisting at least 26 people. The Red Cross said that number could increase.

Two residents were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, the Portland Press Herald reported. The cause of the fire was still under investigation. The fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m., and firefighters had it under control in about a half-hour.

