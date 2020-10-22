BOSTON (WHDH) - Millions of people in Massachusetts are exercising their right to vote in the 2020 general election.

More than 2 million voters have applied to vote by mail or voted early in the Bay State as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office.

A total of 1,177,856 ballots have been returned.

Currently, 43.4 percent of voters have either applied to vote by mail or have voted early in-person, with 58.8 percent of voters who have been provided with a ballot already returned it.

Of all registered voters, 25.2 percent have voted so far.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)