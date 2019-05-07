More than 2 million pounds of P.F. Chang’s meals recalled

(WHDH) — Conagra Brands is recalling about 2,094,186 pounds of frozen P.F. Chang’s meals due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice meals are subject to the recall. They were produced on various dates between Oct. 1, 2018, and April 11, 2019, with “Best By” dates of Sept. 26, 2019, through April 5, 2020.

The meals bear establishment number “EST. P-115,” which appears on the panel above the nutritional statement as “P115,” along with the best by date.

The meals were shipped to retail locations across the United States. Food sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants is not part of the recall.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the meals. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers. Anyone who may have purchased the meals should throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

To view a full list of recalled products, click here.

