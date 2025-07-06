SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 20 people are without a place to say after a multi-story home in Somerville went up in flames on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Wheatland Street around 2 p.m. found fierce flames shooting out of the building. Due to the high heat, Somerville firefighters called for assistance from area fire departments, including Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, and Medford.

An investigation determined the fire started on the rear porches of the home and spread quickly. Witnesses said several residents of the home were sleeping when the fire broke out.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

