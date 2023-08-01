CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 20 people were forced out of their homes Monday after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Chelsea.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Clinton Street Monday night.

Later speaking on scene, Chelsea’s fire chief said the fire started in the first floor of the apartment building, eventually leaving part of the building visibly charred.

Officials said everyone, including a bunny, was able to get out of the structure safely.

