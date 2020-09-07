BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurants across the Commonwealth are closing for good due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 20 percent of the roughly 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts have permanently shut down, according to the Boston Herald.

The Mass. Restaurant Association says even more are concerned about their future as fall and winter approach and outdoor seating is no longer an option.

Just last week, numerous bars and restaurants announced that they would no longer be open, including The Pour House in Boston’s Back Bay, The Friendly Toast in Cambridge and Lir in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)