FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Fitchburg early Sunday morning that forced them to evacuate more than a dozen residents from the building .

The fire in the large, four-story apartment building at the intersection of Day and Main streets, broke out around 6 a.m. and prompted crews to order about 20 residents out into the street while they worked to contain it.

Witnesses say the fire appeared to originate on the fourth floor.

Three residents of two apartments were displaced by the blaze.

One resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

