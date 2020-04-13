More than 200 COVID-19 cases reported in skilled nursing, assisted living facilities in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 200 people who live and work at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Cambridge have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

The Broad Institute, which launched a pilot program on April 9 with the City of Cambridge and Pro EMS ambulance service, tested all residents, healthcare workers, and staffers at seven facilities and found that 212 of them had contracted the virus, according to the Cambridge Public Health Department.

All facility residents and workers are being tested twice, with the initial and final tests being conducted three days apart.

“The goal of rapid identification of positive cases is to break the chain of transmission in these facilities and ultimately reduce the number of people who become infected,” said Claude A. Jacob, the City’s Chief Public Health Officer and Director of the Cambridge Public Health Department.

The Cambridge Public Health Department is working with the facilities to provide guidance on separating patients who tested positive from those who tested negative.

In addition to the cases reported at the long-term care facilities, another 256 Cambridge residents tested positive for the coronavirus between March and April 12.

