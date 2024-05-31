CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 200 flags celebrating Pride Month were stolen from Carlisle’s town rotary sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, officials said.

The flags at the intersection of Lowell Street, Bedford Road, and Westford Road were lawfully permitted, according to Carlisle Select Board Chair Travis J. Snell. Carlisle police are working to identify those responsible for the incident.

“Stealing property and undermining freedom of expression is a cowardly act and has no place in our town,” Snell said in a statement.

The flags were last seen on Sunday night, according to Carlisle police.

“We are taking this very seriously,” Carlisle Police Chief Andrew Amendola said. “It is unfortunate, as Carlisle is an inclusive community, and we want everyone to feel safe and welcomed here.”

Anyone with information about the stolen flags is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 978-369-1155, police said.

