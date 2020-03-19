More than 2,000 Mass. residents have been quarantined for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 2,000 Massachusetts residents have been quarantined for coronavirus since the pandemic began, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced.

Of the 2,054 Bay State residents who have been quarantined, 886 have completed monitoring and quarantine and 1,168 are currently under monitoring or quarantine, state health officials announced Wednesday.

The numbers are an increase from last week, when 1,083 residents had been subject to quarantine, 638 of whom had completed their monitoring and 445 who were still undergoing monitoring or are under quarantine.

