More than 2,000 Methuen households without power after car crashes into utility pole

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 2,000 homes and businesses were plunged into darkness in Methuen after a car struck a utility pole in Methuen Monday night

Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Lowell Street and found a car that had slammed into a pole near Elm Street, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map approximates the total to be about 2,252 customers without power as of 11 p.m.

National Grid has been made aware of the problem.

