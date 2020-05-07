More than 2,000 NH residents register for coronavirus testing online

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - More than 2,000 New Hampshire residents have registered for coronavirus testing online just a day after the website launched, health officials announced Thursday.

All 2,200 requests made through the state’s online COVID-19 Testing Registration portal on Thursday have been accommodated, according to officials.

The online portal is meant to accommodate those with coronavirus symptoms, healthcare workers, those with underlying health conditions, and people age 60 and older, officials said.

They can also request a test through their healthcare provider or by calling the COVID-19 Coordinating Office at 603-271-5980.

“We are ramping up our capabilities and rapidly expanding access to testing,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “This is one of our top priorities, and we are making huge strides every day.”

