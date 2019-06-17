(WHDH) — Ruiz Foods Products, Inc. is recalling about 246,514 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps because they may be contaminated with small rocks.

The company received three consumer complaints regarding foreign material in their 8-pack, family size El Monterey egg, potato, bacon and cheese sauce breakfast wraps, prompting the recall, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The impacted items were produced on Jan. 17 and 18, with “best if used by” dates of Jan 17, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2020. The breakfast wraps were then sold to retail locations nationwide.

Ruiz Foods reportedly received a report of a potential injury associated with the recalled product. FSIS has not received any additional reports of injury or illness.

Consumers with the breakfast wraps are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

An investigation into the source of the small rocks is ongoing.

