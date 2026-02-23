More than 200,000 customers are without power Monday morning as a powerful blizzard slams Massachusetts with high winds and blizzard conditions.

National Grid and Eversource were reporting nearly 250,000 customers without power as of 10 a.m.

Utility crews are mobilized across the region to repair damaged lines and restore power to those impacted.

