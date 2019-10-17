More than 200,000 without power in Mass. following potent coastal storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 200,000 homes and businesses are without power after severe weather swept across the Bay State overnight.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported just over 215,000 outages as of 6:30 a.m.
The heaviest rain and peak gusts hit Massachusetts between midnight and 5 a.m., with spotty drizzle and light showers lingering throughout the morning.
A flood watch has been issued for parts of Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire counties.
The majority of the Bay State is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m.
