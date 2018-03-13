More than 200,000 without power; restoration effort could take days

(WHDH) — More than 200,000 people are without power Tuesday morning as yet another winter storm takes hold of Massachusetts.

According to the MEMA power outage tracker, 214,00 were without power as of 5:30 p.m.

The number is expected to climb as wet, heavy snow and strong winds hit the area.

The South Shore, South Coast and Cape Cod are among the areas dealing with the most power outages.

MEMA reports 100 percent of Chatham is without power. In Nantucket, 98 percent of the town is without power. Plympton has 98 percent of the town without power. Duxbury has 78 percent of the town in the dark.

In Duxbury, the police department suffered a “major electrical failure.” The department says its generator and battery systems are down. Falmouth police say there have been more than 100 reports of downed trees and power lines in the town. They are asking residents to shelter in place if possible.

Utilities say the restoration process will be a “multi-day” effort, according to MEMA. Officials say those without power should stay with friends, family, at hotels or a nearby shelter.

To track outages in your town, click here.

~218K outages at 5 PM

Utilities report this will be a multi-day restoration effort.

Those without power should stay with friends, family, at hotels or a nearby shelter – Call local public safety officials or 2-1-1 for shelter locations

Safety tips: https://t.co/7KtWzMhiMZ #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/pMv0ivZCuk — MEMA (@MassEMA) March 13, 2018

