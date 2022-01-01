BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 227,000 rapid COVID-19 tests will be delivered to school districts across Massachusetts this weekend so educators can test themselves for the virus before returning to class on Monday following the holiday break, officials said.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Thursday that distribution had been delayed due to supply chain restraints but an alternate supply of tests has since been secured by the state.

“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education can confirm that it will begin distributing more than 227,000 rapid antigen tests to school districts on Saturday and Sunday. Based on supply chain availability, DESE’s original test order was delayed, and the department worked quickly to find an alternative supply,” a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Education said in a statement released on Friday night.

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy on Friday called on state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to keep all schools closed on Monday.

“To protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering COVID-19 tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” she wrote.

A DESE spokesperson said that Riley will not close schools Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)