More than 225,000 pounds of Spam recalled

(WHDH) — Hormel Foods has announced it is recalling more than 225,000 pounds of Spam due to an issue with foreign contaminants.

The USDA issued the recall after receiving reports of metal objects in the food, and four people reported minor injuries after eating the items.

The recall applies to cans of Spam Classic with a “Best By” date of February 2021. The items were shipped throughout the United States. The recall also includes a Hormel Luncheon Loaf that was only shipped to Guam.

Customers are urged not to eat the product and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

