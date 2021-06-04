CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more than $24.5 million in health-related COVID-19 funds to assist medically underserved communities, the state’s congressional delegation said Friday.

The funds are coming from the federal relief package approved in December and will help communities of color and rural areas, the delegation said in a news release.

The funds will allow the state Department of Health and Human Services to boost COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capabilities, as well as improve data collection and empower community partners to address health disparities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated serious barriers and inequities in New Hampshire’s health care system that face our rural families and communities of color,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said. “As a result, these Granite Staters have borne the brunt of this public health emergency with a disproportionate share of our state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.”

