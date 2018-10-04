(WHDH) — Researchers are urging people to think twice before taking their next selfie because it could kill them.

A new report out of India found that 259 people have died taking selfies during 2011 and 2017 worldwide.

More than half of those deaths happened in India, but Russia, the United States and Pakistan filled out the top four, according to researchers.

The leading cause of selfie-related deaths was drowning from people getting hit by waves or falling out of boats while posing.

Other causes included getting hit by moving objects, falling from high places and getting attacked while posing with dangerous animals.

The United States reportedly lead the world in people who accidentally shot themselves while posing with guns.

Findings showed that selfies led to more deaths in men despite woman taking more selfies overall.

India has created several “No Selfie Zones” in dangerous areas to combat these deaths.

Researchers added that the role of selfies in deaths is most likely under-reported so the number may be much higher.

