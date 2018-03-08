More than 250,000 without power after nor’easter dumps heavy snow

NORTHBOROUGH (WHDH) - A nor’easter that slammed the region overnight left behind heavy snow and it caused major power outages across Massachusetts. The snow brought down tree limbs and power lines.

More than 250,000 customers throughout the Bay State were without power Thursday night, according to the MEMA outage tracker.

The majority of the outages were centered in MetroWest, the Merrimack Valley, and in Essex and Worcester counties. MEMA also reported numerous road closures.

National Grid says more than 800 crews are working across the region. It’s not clear when power will be restored. Officials say it could be a “multi-day effort.”

“This is a huge restoration effort,” said Cordi O’Hara, President of Mass. National Grid.

In Northboro, a whopping 85 percent of the town was without power as of Thursday night. In Southboro, 70 percent of homes were without power.

“A lot of wire damage. A lot of tree damage. Trees falling on cars, houses,” Matt Nicosia said.

Several tree branches snapped off, while other trees toppled over completely. The snow also weighed down power lines, creating a mangled mess in many communities.

In North Andover, many trees crashed down throughout the early morning, knocking out power to 90 percent of the town.

Dascomb Road is a mess! Drivers are trapped between downed poles and trees. We're working on getting them out. #AndoverMA #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/VO8Q2h8eN3 — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) March 8, 2018

In Tewksbury, a massive tree crashed down on a pool. It was just one of many spotted in the town.

Tewksbury was one of the hardest hit areas. Eighty-two percent of the town was without power as of Thursday night. Newbury had 100 percent of the town without power.

MEMA urged those without power to stay with friends, family, at hotels or a nearby shelter. Those without power can call local public safety officials or 211 for shelter locations.

Gov. Charlie Baker closed all non-essential state offices. He is also asking residents to stay off the roads if possible. Most state courts were also closed Thursday and hundreds of schools canceled classes.

