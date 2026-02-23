More than 250,000 customers are still without power Monday night after a powerful blizzard slammed Massachusetts with high winds and blizzard conditions.

National Grid and Eversource were reporting more than 276,000 customers without power as of 10 p.m., according to the MEMA Power Outage Map.

Utility crews are mobilized across the region to repair damaged lines and restore power to those impacted.

