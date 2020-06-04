More than 27,000 people filed for unemployment in Mass. last week amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 27,000 people filed for unemployment in Massachusetts last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

In the week ending on May 30, the United States Department of Labor reported 27,174 initial claims filed in the Bay State. That’s down from 38,332 initial claims filed the week before.

A total of 1,877,000 laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, with roughly 42.7 million people filing for jobless aid since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

