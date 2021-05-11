More than 3 million Mass. residents fully vaccinated as state announces 472 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 472 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 654,108 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 17,519 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.32 percent, rising from the 1.26 percentage that was reported on Monday.

Zero new deaths were reported for the first time since June of 2020 and the confirmed virus-related death toll remained at 17,344 statewide.

A total of 441 people are currently hospitalized and 117 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 83.8 percent of the 8,172,240 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,005,473 state residents are fully vaccinated.

