More than 3 million vaccine doses administered in Mass.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Massachusetts topped 3 million as of Tuesday, with 1,110,629 people having received either both of the two required Pfizer or Moderna doses or the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

A total of 1,905,957 people have received at least their first Pfizer or Moderna shot.

The number of doses shipped to Massachusetts from the federal government grew by 219,510 from Monday’s Department of Public Health report to Tuesday’s.

Of the 3,455,740 doses that have now arrived here, a total of 3,016,586, or 87.3 percent, have been administered.