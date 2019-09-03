More than 30 arrested at ‘Straight Pride Parade’ in Boston facing a judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 30 people arrested at the ‘Straight Pride Parade’ last weekend are facing a judge in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, including one counterprotester who claims he did nothing wrong.

Boston police took 36 people into custody during the controversial event on Saturday.

Rod Webber, one of the counterprotesters of the parade, recorded himself getting arrested.

“I’d done nothing wrong so I calmly started to walk away and you can see my video because I turned my selfie stick around and you see that I was targeted,” he said. “I was put in a chokehold and put down and told I was under arrest and they really messed up my leg.”

Webber faces charges of disorderly person and resisting arrest.

Four officers suffered from injuries during the demonstration. Their current condition has not been released.

Super Happy Fun America said they organized the parade to “celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community.”

Counterprotesters argued that the event was offensive.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online with the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)