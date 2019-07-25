More than 30 displaced, 2 firefighters injured after 3-alarm blaze in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters received medical treatment and 32 people are displaced after a three-alarm blaze broke out at an apartment building in Worcester on Thursday.

Worcester fire crews responding to a reported house fire around 1:15 p.m. on Birch Street found heavy flames and smoke coming from the third floor of the apartment building.

Crews say this was a very tough and labor-intensive fire to fight on a very hot day.

One cat died, and one dog was reported missing after the fire was extinguished.

One firefighter was transported due to heat exhaustion and another firefighter was treated at the scene.

Worcester firefighters fought this blaze after honoring Lt. John Kennedy at his funeral.

In a post on the Worcester Fire Department’s twitter page, they said, “Very proud of our members today. They sent our brother Lt. Kennedy to his final resting place with honor and then fought a challenging 3 alarm fire on Birch St. Worcester Firefighters always rise to the challenge.”

There is extensive fire damage to the third floor along with smoke and water damage throughout the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Very proud of our members today. They sent our brother Lt. Kennedy to his final resting place with honor and then fought a challenging 3 alarm fire on Birch St. Worcester Firefighters always rise to the challenge pic.twitter.com/tVC9TvRIFm — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) July 25, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)